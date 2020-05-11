Ohio Air National Guard honoring front line responders

PORTSMOUTH —In honor of front line COVID19 responders the Ohio Air National Guard will be doing a flyover salute Tuesday, May 12.

The F16’s will be flying over Chillicothe at approximately at 5:15 p.m., Waverly at approximately 5:18 p.m., and over Portsmouth, approximately 5:22 p.m. Times are and estimate and subject to change.

Ohio residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their homes. Scioto County Emergency Management encourages residents to refrain from traveling to see the flyover and residents should maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings in accordance with Ohio State Health guidance.

