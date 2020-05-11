Graduation procedures for Portsmouth West HS for Saturday, May 16th, 2020

PWHS will conduct graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, May 16th beginning at 9am.

The following “social distancing” guidelines will be in effect for our graduation ceremony.

1. Each graduate will be allowed 4 persons to accompany them to the cafeteria to watch the actual live graduation ceremony.

2. A “live stream” video will be broadcast later on our school website.

3. Later this summer a DVD video will be presented to each participating senior.

4. A professional photographer will be present in the PWHS gym for 1 student picture with cap and gown.

5. Family pictures will occur outside of the HS office with a school backdrop. We ask families to only take a few pictures in order to avoid a backup of traffic.

6. Graduation speeches by Valedictorian, Salutatorian, Principal and Superintendent plus special awards will be pre-recorded earlier and included with the graduation video.

7. Students and families will arrive with the following groups listed below. Students should check school emails and website information for exact information for arrival and the specific groups they are included in.

● Students will arrive with family (4 per student) at scheduled time below on Saturday, May 16th. Each group will consist of 20 students

● 9:00-10:30AM Group 1-20 (#1)

● 10:45-12:15PM Group 21-40 (#2)

● 1:00PM-2:30PM Group 41-60 (#3)

● 2:45-4:15PM Group 61-80 (#4)

● 4:30-6:00PM Group 81-100 (#5)

8. Parking will be available for each group and their families at the times listed above. A total of 5 students and their families will line up at the marked spots on the sidewalks in front of the school. Once the graduation process begins school personnel will call the graduate’s name out to report to one of designated spots in order to keep the movement of graduates and families through the cafeteria while maintaining social distancing.

9. Graduates and families are highly encouraged to bring their own masks for safety. School employees assisting graduation process will also have them on also.

