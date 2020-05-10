Portsmouth Council to meet on Monday

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth City Council will resume business on Monday and will hold their meeting at the Shawnee State University Center Lobby at 6 p.m.

The meeting, however, will be closed to the public and press due to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s social distancing orders. According to Portsmouth City Clerk Diana Ratliff, Council has decided to have the meeting at SSU to ensure that there will be room to spread out to the required social distance. The meeting will still be streaming live on the Portsmouth City Government’s Facebook page, and a post on the city’s page will be made available for the public to email any questions they may have. The deadline for questions for Monday’s meeting is noon on Monday.

Items the agenda for a third reading include an ordinance authorizing the acceptance of grant funds from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Office of Criminal Justice Services under the Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program for Drug Task Force use, establishing a dedicated account for the grant and authorizing the appropriation of such funding as received, an ordinance authorizing the acceptance of grant funds from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Office of Criminal Justice Services under the Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program for Police Department equipment purchases, establishing a dedicated account for the grant and authorizing appropriation of such funding as received, an Ordinance to submit to the electors of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio, at the General Election to be held on the 3rd day of November, 2020 a proposed renewal tax levy for the Flood Defense System of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio, after declaring the amount of taxes that may be raised by levy at the maximum rate authorized by law without a vote of the electors to be insufficient. An Ordinance authorizing the acceptance of an insurance check in the amount of $37,297.00 received from HCC U.S. Specialty Insurance Company into CIP Fund No. 301.000.4931 and the appropriation of same into Police Department CIP Vehicle Line Item No. 301.221.5532 for payment of a 2020 Ford Explorer Police Cruiser that was totaled out and to be used towards the purchase of a new vehicle will be heard for a second reading.

An Ordinance authorizing the distribution of $26,320.42 which is the 33 1/3% of the Hotel/Motel Tax assigned to Cultural Affairs, to various organizations as recommended by the Cultural Affairs Panel, an ordinance authorizing the acceptance of $30,000.00 into General Fund Revenue Account 101.4690 and the appropriation of the same into Fire Department Communication Equipment Maintenance Line Item No. 101.223.5267 received from a 2020 MARCS Grant Award from the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal, and A Resolution to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the City of Portsmouth, Ohio and the Scioto County Heritage Museum, LLC will be heard for first readings.

An Ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $4,000.00 from General Fund No. 101 Community Agencies Line Item No. 101.119.5291 to donate funds for the North End Reunion and an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $4,500.00 from General Fund No. 101 Council Discretionary Line Item No. 101.119.5299 to pay the City’s portion of the setup fee regarding the establishment of a Pace Financing Zone within the city limits of Portsmouth are requested to be passed under emergency status.

Press and public will not be permitted to be in attendance

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

