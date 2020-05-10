Green Local Schools Graduation Plans

The local schools are preparing for highly unusual graduations this year starting next weekend. The following is Green Local Schools Graduation Plan 2020 as submitted by Superintendent Jodi Armstrong.

Green Local Schools will conduct limited-person graduation for the Class of 2020 through the course of two days (May 16 and 17, 2020). Each graduate will choose his/her designated time to bring a maximum of six family members to the high school gym. Each graduate will walk across the stage, with their six family members in attendance on the gym floor, and be presented with a diploma by the High School Principal and Superintendent. A videographer will be on-site to film each individual graduate and later edit together into a keepsake video. In all, ten total people will be permitted in the high school gym at any one time (graduate, six family members, two district representatives, and the videographer).

Social distancing will be enforced, and PPE will be available. A custodian will be on-site to periodically sanitize door handles, water fountains, etc. Personnel will be stationed in the parking lot and outside at access points to direct the graduate and family members through the process.

The Portsmouth Daily Times will post any graduation information from the local schools in the next couple of weeks.

Green Local Senior, Rachael Cline River Days 2nd Runner up https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Green-Local-Rachael-Cline-River-Days-2nd-Runner-Up.jpg Green Local Senior, Rachael Cline River Days 2nd Runner up Submitted Photos Green Local Senior with Glockner’s Dare to Dream https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Green-Local-Seniors-Glockner-s-Dare-to-Dream.jpg Green Local Senior with Glockner’s Dare to Dream Submitted Photos https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Green-Local-Sr.-Night-1-.jpg Submitted Photos Green Local Senior Troy Otworth at Scioto County Fair https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Green-Local-Troy-Otworth-Fair.jpg Green Local Senior Troy Otworth at Scioto County Fair Submitted Photos Green Local Virtual Grand March https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Green-Local-Virtual-Grand-March-1.jpg Green Local Virtual Grand March Submitted Photos Green Local Virtual Grand March https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Green-Local-Virtual-Grand-March-2-1-.jpg Green Local Virtual Grand March Submitted Photos Green Best of the Class Grads https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Green-Best-of-Class.jpg Green Best of the Class Grads Submitted Photos Green Local’s Gage Sampson 1000 point https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Green-Local-Gage-Sampson-1000th-point.jpg Green Local’s Gage Sampson 1000 point Submitted Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights