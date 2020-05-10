May is Asthma Awareness Month according to the Ohio Department of Health. Asthma is one of the most common lifelong chronic diseases. Although asthma can be controlled with proper treatment and self-management, nearly 46.5% percent of children with asthma in Ohio have uncontrolled asthma.

Ohio Asthma Fast Facts:

More than 1 million people have asthma in Ohio.

In 2018, 129 Ohioans died from asthma.

Black children in Ohio visit the emergency room and hospital at a rate more than four times greater than that of white children.

Common asthma symptoms:

Coughing

At night, while exercising, or when laughing

Difficulty breathing

Chest tightness

Shortness of breath

Wheezing

Most Emergency Department (ED) visits could be prevented by ensuring all asthma patients receive education in asthma symptoms, triggers, medication adherence, and inhaler technique at regular office visits.

The type and quality of asthma management can vary widely across communities and population groups. Gaps in care can lead to increased asthma burden related to asthma control and hospital utilization.

ODH Asthma Program’s goals include:

Improving asthma care and closing gaps between current and best medical practice.

Improving access to care.

Eliminating disparities.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_asthma-aware.jpg

Staff Report

