Everyday heroes: restaurant workers

While some businesses are slowly beginning to reopen, and retail businesses are on track to reopen by May 12, many restaurants are still navigating through this pandemic and learning how to stay in operation while staying safe.

Destini Johnson is a Bartender at The Brew Pub and stated that COVID-19 has had a significant impact on her place of work.

“We are only doing carry out which has had a huge impact on what we make as employees as well as the amount of money being brought in by the company,” said Johnson.

Johnson said that the use of personal protective equipment and basic sanitary measures were being enforced at The Brew Pub to ensure the safety of both customers and employees. “We are required to wear gloves and change them and wash our hands between customers. We are also required to wear masks when taking food to customers,” said Johnson. “Customers are not allowed to enter the building either.”

Johnson said she was taking all of these precautions while continuing to work.

When asked what her biggest concern was regarding Coronavirus, Johnson said she was afraid that people were not taking the virus seriously. “My biggest concern is that people are not taking this seriously, and that the spread will continue due to it,” said Johnson.

As Ohio begins to open back up, be mindful of those working in food industries that have remained working during the pandemic and have had to think of creative ways to serve their customers. While many people have been able to stay home, these workers have continued serving meals and are doing their best to providing some normalcy to their customers.

Additionally, think of those who normally work in this industry, but have been unable to return to work due to dine in services still being on hold. Consider purchasing gift cards for future use until these businesses are able to open.

