Beef Stroganoff

1 1/2 pounds beef sirloin (1/2” thick)

1 8 oz package fresh mushrooms, sliced

2 medium onions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup butter or olive oil

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2 cups beef broth

1 t. salt

1 t. Worcestershire sauce

2 T. Ketchup

1/4 c. flour

1 1/2 c. Sour cream

Cut beef across drain to 1 1/2” x 1/2” strips. Sauté mushrooms in butter in skillet. Remove from skillet. Cook beef until browned.

Stir in 1 1/2 c broth, salt, Worcestershire sauce, and ketchup. Bring to boil. Simmer 15 minutes. Combine flour and 1/2 c broth. Stir into beef. Add onions, mushroom. Heat to boiling. Stir in sour cream. Heat until hot. Serve over noodles or rice.