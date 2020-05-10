Beef Stroganoff

1 1/2 pounds beef sirloin (1/2” thick)
1 8 oz package fresh mushrooms, sliced
2 medium onions, thinly sliced
1/4 cup butter or olive oil
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
2 cups beef broth
1 t. salt
1 t. Worcestershire sauce
2 T. Ketchup
1/4 c. flour
1 1/2 c. Sour cream
Cut beef across drain to 1 1/2” x 1/2” strips. Sauté mushrooms in butter in skillet. Remove from skillet. Cook beef until browned.
Stir in 1 1/2 c broth, salt, Worcestershire sauce, and ketchup. Bring to boil. Simmer 15 minutes. Combine flour and 1/2 c broth. Stir into beef. Add onions, mushroom. Heat to boiling. Stir in sour cream. Heat until hot. Serve over noodles or rice.