DIY Erupting Volcano


There are several fun DIY projects that can be done with Arm & Hammer Baking Soda

The classic science fair project is a classic for a reason: watching the natural reaction of ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda combining with vinegar. When that happens, carbon dioxide is released, which creates bubbles from the dish washing liquid and food coloring — forming a foaming, red lava! Here’s how you and your kids can recreate this childhood magic.

What You Need:

  • Cardboard
  • Plastic cup
  • Plaster of Paris
  • Paint for the volcano
  • ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda
  • ¼ cup vinegar
  • Hand dish washing liquid
  • Red food coloring

To Make the Volcano:

  • On a baking sheet (or other easily cleaned surface), shape cardboard into a broad cone shape using the cup to form a “crater” at the top of the volcano.
  • Use plaster of Paris to cover the cone used to form the volcano (do not get plaster into the crater).
  • Allow volcano to dry completely.
  • Paint or decorate volcano as desired.
  • To Make the Eruption:
  • In a plastic cup, mix ¼ cup vinegar with a few drops of hand dishwashing liquid, a few drops of water and a few drops of red food coloring.
  • Put 1 teaspoon of ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda in a small, empty plastic cup. Place this cup inside the volcano crater.
  • Quickly pour vinegar mixture into the ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda cup that’s inside the crater.
  • Have your phone ready to video the reaction — the volcano’s, and your kids’!

*Parental supervision recommended. Protect eyes as appropriate.

