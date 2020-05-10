DIY Erupting Volcano

The classic science fair project is a classic for a reason: watching the natural reaction of ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda combining with vinegar. When that happens, carbon dioxide is released, which creates bubbles from the dish washing liquid and food coloring — forming a foaming, red lava! Here’s how you and your kids can recreate this childhood magic.
What You Need:
- Cardboard
- Plastic cup
- Plaster of Paris
- Paint for the volcano
- ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda
- ¼ cup vinegar
- Hand dish washing liquid
- Red food coloring
To Make the Volcano:
- On a baking sheet (or other easily cleaned surface), shape cardboard into a broad cone shape using the cup to form a “crater” at the top of the volcano.
- Use plaster of Paris to cover the cone used to form the volcano (do not get plaster into the crater).
- Allow volcano to dry completely.
- Paint or decorate volcano as desired.
- To Make the Eruption:
- In a plastic cup, mix ¼ cup vinegar with a few drops of hand dishwashing liquid, a few drops of water and a few drops of red food coloring.
- Put 1 teaspoon of ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda in a small, empty plastic cup. Place this cup inside the volcano crater.
- Quickly pour vinegar mixture into the ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda cup that’s inside the crater.
- Have your phone ready to video the reaction — the volcano’s, and your kids’!
*Parental supervision recommended. Protect eyes as appropriate.
