DIY Erupting Volcano

The classic science fair project is a classic for a reason: watching the natural reaction of ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda combining with vinegar. When that happens, carbon dioxide is released, which creates bubbles from the dish washing liquid and food coloring — forming a foaming, red lava! Here’s how you and your kids can recreate this childhood magic.

What You Need:

Cardboard

Plastic cup

Plaster of Paris

Paint for the volcano

ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda

¼ cup vinegar

Hand dish washing liquid

Red food coloring

To Make the Volcano:

On a baking sheet (or other easily cleaned surface), shape cardboard into a broad cone shape using the cup to form a “crater” at the top of the volcano.

Use plaster of Paris to cover the cone used to form the volcano (do not get plaster into the crater).

Allow volcano to dry completely.

Paint or decorate volcano as desired.

To Make the Eruption:

In a plastic cup, mix ¼ cup vinegar with a few drops of hand dishwashing liquid, a few drops of water and a few drops of red food coloring.

Put 1 teaspoon of ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda in a small, empty plastic cup. Place this cup inside the volcano crater.

Quickly pour vinegar mixture into the ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda cup that’s inside the crater.

Have your phone ready to video the reaction — the volcano’s, and your kids’!

*Parental supervision recommended. Protect eyes as appropriate.

