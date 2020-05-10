Pet of the week: Urban

Urban the beagle is the pet of Diana Ratliff and her husband. Urban will be turning 2 years old in September and joined the Ratliff family in November 2018.

Ratliff said she had been wanting to get a puppy for her husband and after striking up a conversation found a litter.

“I had been talking to my chiropractor about getting a beagle puppy for my husband since he retired and he told me his cousin had beagles and one of the beagles was pregnant,” said Ratliff. “He asked me if I wanted one when they were born and of course I said yes.”

Ratliff said Urban loves to run and play with other dogs at the Spock Memorial Park.

“He loves chasing whatever you throw be it a ball or any toy,” said Ratliff.

Ratliff said Urban loves ice cubes, watching movies, and going for rides.

“Every time I get ice from the fridge, he comes running wanting a piece of ice. He even watches Hallmark movies with me. He is a very smart pup and he loves to go for rides in the car, he doesn’t mind where we go just as long as he gets to go. He even knows to go get his leash when we say we’re going for a ride.”

Ratliff said that Urban absolutely does not like being left by himself, and said that he sometimes has a bit of a tantrum.

“He has been known to be a little destructive when we leave, but it’s never been anything that we couldn’t clean up,” said Ratliff.

Ratliff stated that Urban has been a wonderful companion and a great addition to her family.

“He has truly been a great companion for my husband since his retirement and he has been by my side through the COVID-19 situation, which has been a great comfort to both me and my husband,” said Ratliff.

Urban https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_URBAN.jpg Urban

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved