Retail, consumer, services businesses to re-open in Ohio May 12

PORTSMOUTH — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his administration have tabbed Tuesday, May 12, as the next step in the state’s #ResponsibleRestartOhio campaign.

DeWine has given the all-clear to consumer, retail and service businesses to reopen to the public beginning May 12, a strong step in jump-starting Ohio and its’ people back into the workforce despite many states still reporting new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Scioto Shoe Mart in Sciotoville is one of several retail businesses that confirmed its’ May 12 re-opening for in-store services and is looking forward to the opportunity of again serving the community.

“We are so looking forward to reopening and seeing our faithful customers that we have missed so much,” said Sheila Evans, manager at Scioto Shoe Mart. “Our customers are family and we have truly missed each and everyone.”

Morgan Brothers Jewelers, who has been seeing customers on an appointment-only basis since the shutdown, also stated that it would re-open its’ services to the public beginning May 12.

Brooks and Willows, a clothing and apparel store located at 536 2nd Street, stated that it would re-open its’ services to the public May 13. During the shutdown, those at Brooks and Willows have taken to their Facebook page to advertise the clothing items patrons may be interested in.

Several retail businesses such as Gampp’s John Deere, Rich TV and Home Center, and GVapor have remained opened as essential businesses through the near two-month shutdown of many nonessential businesses.

In allowing businesses to reopen, DeWine and his administration have given guidelines for businesses and potential customers alike to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

These guidelines for any consumer, retail, or service business include a long-list mandatory guidelines for employees, considering those individuals will be the ones interacting in the same space of business for potentially extended periods of time.

Employees

• Ensure a minimum of 6 feet between

employees, if not possible, install barriers

• Businesses must allow all customers, patrons, visitors, contractors, vendors and similar individuals to use facial coverings, except for specifically documented legal, life, health or safety considerations and limited documented security considerations.

• Businesses must require all employees to wear facial coverings, except for one of the following reasons:

• Facial coverings in the work setting are prohibited by law or regulation • Facial coverings are in violation of documented industry standards

• Facial coverings are not advisable for health reasons

• Facial coverings are in violation of the business’s documented safety policies

• Facial coverings are not required when the employee works alone in an assigned work area

• There is a functional (practical) reason for an employee not to wear a facial covering in the workplace. (Businesses must provide written justification, upon request, explaining why an employee is not required to wear a facial covering in the workplace. At a minimum, facial coverings (masks) should be cloth/fabric and cover an individual’s nose, mouth and chin.)

• Employees must perform daily symptom assessment*

• Require employees to stay home if symptomatic

• Require regular hand-washing by employees • Place hand sanitizers in high-contact locations

• Clean high-touch items after each use (e.g., carts, baskets)

Customers and Guests

• Ensure minimum of 6 feet between customers

• Specify hours for at-risk populations (e.g., elderly)

• Place hand sanitizers in high-contact locations

• Ask customers and guests not to enter if symptomatic

• Stagger entry of customers and guests

Physical Spaces

• Ensure a minimum of 6 feet between people, if not possible, install barriers

• Post social distancing signage and disinfect high-contact surfaces hourly

• Clean merchandise before stocking if possible

• Establish maximum capacity

• Discontinue self-service food stations, product samples

• Food courts remain closed

As businesses reopen and employees return to work, DeWine and his administration reinforced that anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate as well as seek the help of medical health care professionals.

The Portsmouth Daily Times will provide additional updates for businesses and restaurants set to reopen Friday, May 15, as permitted by the state of Ohio.

Morgan Brothers Jewelers, located at 739 5th Street in Portsmouth, announced that it would be re-opening its’ services to the public, along with other local businesses, beginning Tuesday, May 12. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Morgan-Brothers_pic-1.jpg Morgan Brothers Jewelers, located at 739 5th Street in Portsmouth, announced that it would be re-opening its’ services to the public, along with other local businesses, beginning Tuesday, May 12. Submitted Photo

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved