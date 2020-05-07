It’s time to honor the men and women in blue

PORTSMOUTH— There have been so many heroes who have been acknowledged for the things they have been doing during this pandemic and starting Friday, it will be law enforcement’s turn.

The group of law enforcement across the country may not be getting the gratitude they deserve when you think of how they are out there doing what they do most of the time without being able to wear protection needed in order to perform their duty of protecting their citizens. It seems there is no greater time to honor them than right now.

According to American Charities, on average, one law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty somewhere in the United States every 54 hours. Since the first known line-of-duty death in 1786, more than 22,000 U.S. law enforcement officers have made the ultimate sacrifice.

It is with this in mind that Light Ohio Blue Week was formed. Light Ohio Blue is a statewide campaign to show support to the law enforcement personnel who protect our communities throughout our great state they state that they work to honor and pay respects to the law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty as well as those currently serving sworn and civilian staff.

The event began in May 2016, just one month after Columbus Police SWAT Officer Steve Smith was shot and killed in the line of duty. The event has grown to express appreciation and support for all of Ohio’s law enforcement officers.

This year the Light Ohio Blue Week is Friday, May 8 – Friday, May 15, May 15, 2020, and this is in coordination with the date of May 15 being National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Each year in May, campaign participants have worked with businesses and organizations in Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Toledo and Dayton to light their city skylines blue. This year they are doing their best to continue this, even though things are not normal. Ohioans across the state are encouraged to show their support for the men and women in blue by doing one of several things:

Place a blue bulb on your exterior porch light;

Wrap blue Christmas lights around your home or business;

Light up your entire home or business with blue floodlights;

Place blue ribbons on your mailbox, nearby columns or posts

Wear blue on May 15.

On American Charities, they say that this year is like no other due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. America’s Charities and its member, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, recognize that officers on the front lines are increasingly vulnerable to the coronavirus. They speak of The Memorial Fund that is committed to performing the research required to determine how COVID-19 is impacting line-of-duty deaths. These men and women are true heroes.

The Memorial Fund (along with Concerns of Police Survivors, the Fraternal Order of Police and the FOP Auxiliary) is a principal organizer of National Police Week, the annual tribute to law enforcement service and sacrifice that is held each May in Washington, DC. This year, the current crisis that our nation and the world are facing has resulted in the cancellation of public gatherings in DC during National Police Week 2020.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

