Class of 2020 parade set for Saturday

PORTSMOUTH — A Class of 2020 Social Distancing Parade Celebration will be held Saturday thanks to two individuals who wanted to make sure the 2020 Senior Class got some recognition. Tabitha Liles, with the help of her friend Paula Kinder, decided to put together a parade last minute to honor local seniors. “I saw a post someone had shared about putting signs up for seniors and letting them know we were cheering them on, and it breaks my heart that they are not getting the traditional graduation we all had the opportunity to have, so I decided to do something special for them,” said Liles.

Liles stated that she graduated from Green High School in 2000, 20 years ago this month and was able to walk across the stage to get the diploma she had worked so hard for. “I feel bad that seniors this year won’t get the traditional graduation with all their friends and family as I and so many others have,” said Liles.

Liles has already received lots of support for the Class of 2020 Parade. “We have the support of the Portsmouth Police Department, New Boston Police Department, Ohio State Patrol. We are also hoping to get some Fire and EMS involved,” said Liles. Seniors are asked to be at the Lucasville park & ride no later than 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, if they want to participate in the parade. The parade will begin at 2 p.m., starting in Lucasville down U.S 23 South through Portsmouth to U.S 52 East to Franklin Furnace at the Greenup Dam overpass. Seniors are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with their school name and colors and wear cap and gowns. Seniors from all Scioto County Schools are invited to attend the parade. “We want community members to come out show and support, make some signs, cheer and make noise! We do ask that everyone please continue to follow the social distancing guidelines by either staying in vehicles or stand 6 feet a part.,” said Liles.

Liles said that local businesses along the parade route are also encouraged to make signs and show their support Saturday.

Liles stated that while short notice, she feels we needed to do something to show love to our seniors.

“We’re really hoping to do something special for the Class of 2020,” said Liles.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

