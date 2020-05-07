DeWine announced salons, outside dining to resume May 15

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine reiterated Thursday the need for Ohio to stay safe while opening up the economy.

“How we open up is so very important, and the how is really going to be essential in determining how we do these things,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated that the state had asked businessmen and women to work with experts and local health officials to come up with the best practices to reopen more of Ohio’s businesses.

DeWine stated that virtually all retail businesses would be open by May 12. “89% of our local economy will be reopened in Ohio by Tuesday,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated that salons and barbershops would be reopening May 15, with a list of practices and recommendations for these businesses to operate by.

DeWine stated that restaurants and bars are also on their way to reopening, with outside dining being permitted May 15 and inside dining returning May 21.

Treva Weaver, who sits on the board which established operation rules for restaurants as they reopen previewed some of the changes we can expect to see as Ohio reopens. Some of those recommendations included floor plans which follow social distancing guidelines, designated waiting areas, and masks to be worn by customers at the discretion of the business owner.

“As we announce when these big steps will be taken, this is a significant time in our journey,” said DeWine.

DeWine shared a few thoughts as the state moves forward.

“This is a marathon; this is not a sprint we are in this for the long haul and I think we have to get our mindset that way. As Ohioans, we have to think about things this way,” said DeWine.

“What we have to do to do these two things at once, keep us safe and get the economy back is complicated. What we have to do to fight back against the virus is complex. The best practices for these businesses are important in maintaining those two things.”

DeWine stated lastly that we still do not have all the information about COVID-19 and stated that as we reopen, the risk is up.

“We can expect the opening of the economy will raise the numbers, but we need to do what we can to keep the numbers low,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated expanded testing and the tracing of the virus is a major part of staying on top of Coronavirus moving forward. DeWine stated that the reopening of the economy is risky, and said we must not get comfortable and forget the seriousness of the virus.

“This is a gamble. We are on a road that has never been traveled before. It is a road that has danger signs on it, and we need to fully understand that,” said DeWine.

The Ohio Department of Health Friday showed 21,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 999 probable cases. The data showed 4,140 hospitalizations and 1,167 ICU admissions from the Coronavirus, with 1,271 total deaths.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved