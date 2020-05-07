No new cases, 8 recovered from COVID-19

At the time of the release, there are 954 negative and 12 positive test results received and 1 probable in Scioto County. Persons testing positive, or probable, ages range from 19 – 81, 9 females and 4 males. Eight of the persons testing positive have recovered.

The Health Department’s infectious disease staff continue to follow established contact tracing guidelines and daily wellness check calls to those isolated.

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

The Health Departments have identified an issue in the State system and they may report 14 positive today, but it will be corrected tomorrow.

The Health Departments remind the public to do your part and stay home.

