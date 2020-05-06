Fuel for Frontline Workers

PORTSMOUTH — In a gesture of appreciation toward front line workers during the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Affiliated Financial Group and Burnside Law Office will be filling up gas tanks for those in the medical profession this Thursday at a Marathon gas station located on the Scioto Trail.

Medical workers who arrive at the Marathon gas station between 7-9:00 p.m. Thursday, May 7 need just their work badge or ID to have their tank filled by those of the AFG and Burnside Law.

In a joint release, the two organizations laid out its’ plans to help provide support for those right at the line-of-duty.

”Burnside Law, LLC a personal injury law firm, is excited to announce that we will be teaming up with Affiliated Financial Group, a growing investment firm that will soon be opening an office in our area, to provide fuel for front line workers.

Our staff will be fueling up for front line workers at the Marathon Gas Station located at 3008 Scioto Trail in Portsmouth, OH 45662 on Thursday, May 7th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. When the following workers show their badge or other form of proof of employment, they will receive up to $25 worth of fuel:

1. Home health aides;

2. Police and jail staff;

3. Paramedics and firefighters;

4. Addiction and recovery counselors; and

5. Hospital and nursing home staff members.

It is crucial these frontline workers have all the support they need during these unprecedented times. We look forward to giving back to these brave men and women as they continue to step up and keep our community safe.

Affiliated Financial Group recently opened two offices located at: 1862 Shyville Road Suite 128 Piketon, Oh 45661 and 1501 State Route 522 Unit C Wheelersburg, OH 45694. Burnside Law opened in 2010 and has grown to serve over 2,000 personal injury clients in Ohio and more recently Kentucky and West Virginia since its inception. For additional information, contact Shawn Behmer at 740-353-2363 or shawn@burnsidelaw.com.”

Earlier this week, Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) announced it would continue its’ same-day surgeries that did not require an overnight stay, surgeries that had previously been temporarily postponed in a statewide-order issued by Governor Mike DeWine.

