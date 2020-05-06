Shawnee State’s Student Emergency Fund raises more than $20,000

PORTSMOUTH – The Shawnee State University Development Foundation has raised over $20,000 in support of its Student Emergency Fund. The fund established early last month, was designed to assist students in need of hardware and software support while completing their regular coursework online during this time. To date, the campaign has raised $20,733 thanks to the support of 83 donors.

“The response from our Shawnee State family has been overwhelming,” said Chris Moore, Director of Development. “Within a rapidly changing world that will require creative solutions, it is heartening to know that the support of our students is strong. The SSUDF takes pride in its responsibility to provide that support and that would not be possible without our gracious donors. Thank you for your support and we look forward to tackling the next challenge with vigor.”

In light of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the university took actions in mid-March, to limit the exposure and spread of the disease among SSU students and began operating all in-person classes remotely. During this unusual circumstance, several SSU students do not have the full capability to complete course work from home – either due to lack of equipment or software. Through this fund, the SSU Development Foundation in collaboration with the Office of Financial Aid has increased their means to assist those students in need and provide them with the proper materials to finish their online coursework.

Contributions to the campaign can be made online at givetossu.com/makeagift or by mailing a check payable to the SSU Development Foundation at 940 Second Street, Portsmouth, Ohio. The SSU Development Foundation is still accepting donations to the fund and is offering a $1 for $1 match up to $15,000 overall in support of the Student Emergency Fund. For more information, contact Chris Moore, Director of Development at cmoore@shawnee.edu or by calling 740.351.3082.