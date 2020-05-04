Lady makes dinners and helps others

Food pantries both at schools and others are feeling the effects as funds have been drastically cut, however, there is one lady who is trying to help alleviate the crunch, by doing her part.

Shelby Moore, a Valley High School graduate and a teacher’s aide at Minford Local Schools, saw the struggle begin while she was working at the school with their kid food delivery and realized schools were having a hard time getting food. Moore said she started thinking about what she could do to help. She said people had always told her she was a great cook and the wheels began to turn and a plan was formed.

Moore came up with the idea to cook and sell meals to people who are having a difficult time coming up with meals while they have been cooped up for so long and are tired of cooking, period. She felt if she could sell the meals, she could use the money to buy food for the pantries. And so, began a heartfelt process that was done for no other reason than the caring and kindness Moore felt for her community.

The first week, Moore said she made a meatloaf meal with mashed potatoes and dessert and she had family orders for six family meals. She said she made a hundred-some dollars and took that money and went to Sam’s Club and spent it all on food for the pantries.

The next week, Moore made spaghetti and sold 29 family meals, she made chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and a dessert, but this order was a much larger order with more than 40 family meals. Moore not only made the meals, but she also delivered them to the homes.

“I have delivered them to older people, to some hospital workers, and to families,” Moore said. “I wanted a break from making dinner and delivered them right to their door. I usually start delivering around 3:30 p.m. and finish around 6:30 p.m.”

Moore is making sauerkraut and weenies, mashed potatoes, corn and dessert for this week’s meal. She said she has delivered to Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, Rosemount, New Boston and Lucasville. She said that she and her mother, Lea Rider, peeled more than 100 pound of potatoes last week.

“My mom has been so much help to me. If I didn’t have my mom, I don’t know what I’d do.” She said her mother-in-law, Debbie Moore, has been making desserts and her mammaw Carolyn Rider has been making desserts for her. “I do all the cooking, but I need help doing the desserts.”

Moore said that she just posted about the meals on Facebook and people can comment or PM her with orders. She did say, the chicken and noodles meal took her about four days. She did prep Monday and Tuesday and delivered Wednesday and Thursday, she rested Friday and then back to Sam’s Club Saturday. She said this is the reason she picked the sauerkraut and weenies this week because she is so worn-out from last week.

“It was my great grandma’s favorite meal, and it is her birthday month, so I chose this meal,” Moore said.

Moore shared due to having so many orders, she had to cut them off, but then she and her mother decided that she could make more if the people would pick them up at their house. Moore had 12 people pick up the food at her home. Moore stated many asked before they left with their food, “what was next week?” She said that she has people who will get food for older people, so they don’t have to get out.

Moore said that lately, it has been hard on her emotionally right now, because it looks like right now the funding through the ESC is not going to be there for her job. She has been a teacher’s aide for more than four years. She said that she hopes one day to maybe own a food truck or a restaurant and cook meals, but with the pandemic going on, it is hard.

Moore told a story of how the other day she was sitting in Taco Bell’s drive-thru and she bought the food for three cars behind her because she wanted to help others. When asked about how her husband, Kyle, feels about all she said he thought she was crazy.

“He thinks I’m crazy, because every week I’ve done the meals, I ended up selling our dinner too because someone will ask for a meal at the last minute and I’ll sell them what I have put back for us. The first week I made meatloaf I made us some too and when he came home he asked what’s for dinner, and I said the Dairy Bar and he said, but you made meatloaf and I said, ‘I sold ours,’” Moore said followed with a laugh.

Shelby Moore (Left) with a representative from Valley Schools where she dropped off food for their pantry. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Valley-3.jpg Shelby Moore (Left) with a representative from Valley Schools where she dropped off food for their pantry. Submitted Photos Shelby Moore (Right) with some folks at Northwest Schools after she dropped off food for their pantry. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Northwest.jpg Shelby Moore (Right) with some folks at Northwest Schools after she dropped off food for their pantry. Submitted Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928
© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

