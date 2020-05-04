Ohio, Kentucky celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week

PORTSMOUTH — Educators across Ohio and Kentucky are being celebrated as part of a nationwide Teacher Appreciation Week taking place May 4-8.

Since the closure of inperson classes across both states beginning in the middle of March, teachers and students alike have had to adjust their course of learning to adhere to social distancing guidelines and each state’s stay-at-home order.

“Thankfully, my students have used Google Classroom all year long so the actual transition to online was not a huge problem for us as far as I can tell,” said Jill Armstrong, a history teacher at Greenup County High School. “I teach ninth-grade World History and we were just getting ready to start Imperialism then head to World War 1 and World War 2, topics that you want to be in class to discuss with students. The difficulty was trying to find assignments that students can do online and offline (paper packets) while still learning about that time in history and to understand the events. My students will be taking a civics course as sophomores and U.S. History in their junior year, so they won’t get to experience these topics again until 11th grade. I wanted to give them as much as I could within the restraints of online learning.”

The development of technology such as Google Classroom has helped ease the burden for many teachers, but it’s not to say that the transition from seeing your students every day, being able to answer their questions inperson to the system teachers nation-wide are now implementing has been any less difficult.

“The past month, the biggest challenge has been converting to online teaching,” said Ryan Dutiel, a seventh/eighth-grade science and social studies teacher for the New Boston Local School District. “The situation has helped me to improve my use of online teaching. I’ve been able to meet with my students using online meeting apps. Getting to see their faces and hearing from them that they are doing well and safe has been a blessing.”

The state of Ohio announced early Monday morning that it would be instituting a social media campaign to help spread ways that its’ citizens have been honoring teachers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year’s Teacher Appreciation Week finds our state’s educators navigating a new set of challenges and showcasing their ever-present instructional resilience, ingenuity and creativity,” read a release from Ohio Department of Education. “All week, we’ll be shining a spotlight on Ohio’s dedicated educators. We would like to feature some of your local celebrations on social media. When sharing gratitude for educators in your learning community, be sure to tag @OHEducation and include #OhioLovesTeachers in your Twitter and Instagram posts.”

The Daily Times is requesting its’ readers to submit how their student family members and/or family members that are in the education field are honoring those affected during Teacher Appreciation Week 2020. Check out ‘Portsmouth Daily Times’ on Facebook for more information as to how you may submit your celebration of teachers during this school year.

Visit education.Ohio.gov/OhioLovesTeachers for more information on Ohio’s statewide Teacher Appreciation Week campaign. There you will find printable #OhioLovesTeachers banners to write teacher shoutouts.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved