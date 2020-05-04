12th case confirmed 1 probable in Scioto County

At the time of this release, there are 830 negative and 12 positive test results received and 1 probable in Scioto County. Persons testing positive range ages from 19 – 81, nine females and four males. Five of the persons testing positive have recovered.

The Health Department’s infectious disease staff continue to follow established contact tracing guidelines and daily wellness check calls to those isolated.

Meets clinical criteria AND epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

The Health Departments remind the public to do your part and stay home.

