Minford Little League season cancelled

MINFORD — Minford Little League announced Monday morning that its’ 2020 season would in fact be canceled.

As of Monday, May 4, Minford LL became the first Little League organization in Scioto County to announce it would not be playing its season. The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced Tuesday, April 21, that it would not be playing its’ spring sports season during 2020 after the governing sports body announced previously its’ 2020 winter sports championships that were not completed had been canceled.

In their post detailing the season’s cancellation, Minford LL stated that it would be granting refunds to parents who had already issued payments for their child to play.

“We regret to inform you but we have canceled the 2020 Little League season,” a Facebook post from Minford LL which announced the cancellation read. “We will be issuing refunds Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to Noon and Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. -Noon at the parking lot of the Minford High School. We will have two drive-up stations in which we will refund you by check. We ask that you remain in your vehicles and we will have staff directing you where to go. We cannot carry over until next year as we had hoped, we can only issue a refund. Some of you have contacted us and told us to keep registration as a donation to the League and we thank you for that. If you intend to donate it to the League please notify us so we can mark the list appropriately.”

As of Monday, no other Little League organization in Scioto County has announced its’ season to be canceled. The Daily Times will inform readers as such decisions are made by communities over the coming weeks.

