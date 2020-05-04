Shawnee State University cancels 2020 Cub Camp

PORTSMOUTH– Shawnee State University has announced that the 2020 Cub Camp is canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

For those who have already registered and paid for the camp, please email Amber Hall at ahall@shawnee.edu for a refund, or you may transfer your registration fee to automatically pay for next year’s camp fees and get first dibs to choose the sessions for your camper.

To receive your refund, please email Amber Hall by May 15.

For more information, please contact Amanda Hedrick, Director of the SSU Children’s Learning Center and Camp Coordinator, at ahedrick@shawnee.edu.