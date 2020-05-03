While most of the world has hit pause on daily life, kindness and giving can be considered essential services. Socio-economic consequences of the COVID-19 health pandemic are challenging families across the globe, as schools have closed, after-school meal programs have paused, businesses have shut down, and families are feeling greater strain on finances. Children living in poverty are especially vulnerable, needing the support of nonprofit organizations and community assistance now more than ever. Providing this support has always been the mission of Red Nose Day – the annual fundraising campaign encouraging Americans to aid organizations working to end child poverty through the purchase of Red Noses at Walgreens. This year the campaign is back, but instead of selling the iconic Red Nose in Walgreens stores, the retailer created a way to engage in kindness and giving from the safety of your home to support children in need and those affected by COVID-19.

Due to public health concerns and the need for social distancing because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Walgreens is bringing Red Nose Day digital. The online shift offers a way for everyone to rally around the Red Nose in support of those in need during a critical time, even while remaining physically distant.

Get your digital Red Nose on

Now through May 30, when you donate a minimum of $1 at Walgreens.com/RedNoseDay, your donation will unlock a digital Red Nose filter to share proudly on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. Invite your friends and family to join you, sparking a wave of online donations and keeping the Red Nose spirit alive by spreading virtual joy. You can feel good knowing that 100% of funds raised will benefit Red Nose Day partner organizations that help keep kids safe, healthy and educated.

How it helps

The efforts of the Red Nose Day campaign are especially crucial during this year of economic upheaval and health crisis. Your donations provide funds for nutritious meals, essential medicine, clean water, education-based services and other vital aid to help children in America and around the world.

Grantee partner recipients of the Red Nose Day Fund include:

* Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which provide safe places for children to learn and play after school

* Children’s Health Fund, which brings essential medical services to underserved children

* Feeding America, the hunger relief organization

* Save the Children, which provides critical early childhood programs

* City Year, which provides the social, emotional and academic skills to young adults in low-income households to succeed in school and life

* Covenant House, which provides housing and support to youth facing homelessness

* International Rescue Committee, a global humanitarian aid organization

* Laureus Sport for Good, which uses the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage for young people

* UnidosUS, which advocates for Latinos in civic engagement, education, health and housing

* The Global Fund, a partnership to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria

Join the cause

You can join the celebration when stars unite for a world of good during the Red Nose Day TV Special, Thursday, May 21, at 8/7c on NBC.

Want to get your own Red Nose on and get involved? Visit walgreens.com/RedNoseDay to learn more.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_REDNOSE.jpg

How you can help children in poverty during the pandemic without leaving home