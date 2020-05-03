Two SOMC nurses marry in the midst of the pandemic

COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives in one way or another.

For some, these moments are bigger. Whether that be a scheduled graduation, celebrating a huge milestone such as a birthday or anniversary, or those who were planning a wedding.

Some have rescheduled their big plans, but for two SOMC nurses, they decided to proceed with their big day.

Jeff July and Kala Hall were married on April 18, 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“April 18, 2020 was a uniquely beautiful day. We had spent over a year-and-a-half planning a big Catholic wedding and then within a few weeks, all of the planning went out the window,” Jeff said.

Due to social distancing guidelines, their original wedding plans and receptions were canceled, and instead, they were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portsmouth with 10 people in attendance.

Their wedding was live-streamed for all of their loved ones who could not physically be in attendance but were still able to be a part of their special day. Their wedding has been streamed more than 2,000 times so far!

Once they were announced husband and wife, they walked outside to be greeted by all of their family and friends parked safely in their cars.

“I would not change anything about that day,” Jeff said. “I cannot wait to be able to tell the story of how my wife and I got married in the middle of a pandemic to my kids one day.”

