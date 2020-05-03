The Scioto Foundation has announced grant awards totaling $102,599.50

The Community Action Organization of Scioto County will receive $6,000 to purchase commercial-grade equipment from the Portsmouth City School District to be used for a proposed community center kitchen. CAO has recently purchased a building located on Scioto Trail which will be used as a community center, doubling as a day reporting center in partnership with the Scioto County Juvenile Probation office. The CAO grant will come from the Gregory Fund and unrestricted funds.

A grant of $23,412 from the Kathleen Battle Fund will be used for emergency operating monies sought by the Fourteenth Street Community Center to ensure its doors remain open to the community. The unprecedented impact of COVID-19 has prevented the Center from holding its regular bingo fundraiser each month which provides income to feed area children and local senior citizens, as well as for the distribution of hygiene kits to those in need. The center also provides free use of computers and internet services to children without access to them.

Miami University has been awarded $47,000 from the Bess & Marie Pixley Fund to provide scholarships for Scioto County students enrolled at Miami.

The Portsmouth Area Arts Council will receive $7,500 from the Edmund J. Kricker Unrestricted Fund in support of its 2020-2021 Education Performing Arts Series. The season of theatre for young audiences will include three performances by the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, along with outreach shows by other touring theatre groups and evening shows open to the public.

The Portsmouth Little Theatre has been given a grant of $9,187.50 from the Edmund J. Kricker Unrestricted Fund to cover half the cost of licensing presentations and three-fourths of the total cost of

productions for the PLT 2020-2021 season. The grant award is part of PLT’s new strategy to redevelop its financial plan on a self-sustainable basis.

The Roy Rogers Museum will use an award of $2,500 from unrestricted funds to provide entertainment for the annual Roy Rogers Festival scheduled for July 29 – August 1, 2020. The festival will feature guest celebrities, vendors, authors and a banquet show, in addition to a concert by “The Sons of the Pioneers” with Roy Rogers, Jr. at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts and the official opening of a new Roy Rogers Museum.

Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets will receive $7,000 from the Harold Micklethwaite Fund for its Adoption Ready program which provides required vaccinations and spaying and neutering for dogs and cats, in addition to microchipping for dogs. Sierra’s Haven records show adoptions from 28 states, as well as hundreds of local adoptions.

The Scioto Foundation annually awards grants on a quarterly basis in categories of the arts, education, community development, social services and health. Application deadlines are March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31.

SF grant applications and guidelines may be found on the Scioto Foundation’s website, www.sciotofoundation.org.