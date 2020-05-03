Supporting SOMC’s frontline workers

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center is providing ways for citizens of the Scioto County area to support its’ staff amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While Ohio’s stay-at-home order and federal social distancing guidelines remain in place, medical workers, particularly those on the front lines in the emergency rooms and hospitals, are using extreme precaution around their patients in efforts of not contracting the deadly virus.

In a Facebook post Sunday, SOMC showed two of its’ staff receiving their gift cards from patrons who’ve donated to help support them.

“Thank you so much to all who have given back to our staff. Your support means so much to us! Gift cards are still being passed out to our staff through the Feed our Frontline campaign. Our staff appreciates your kindness!”

SOMC has provided three ways citizens may donate or submit a message — through the Feed our Frontline find, COVID-19 relief fund, or the Honor a Caregiver message submission form — each designed to support its’ workers and their efforts to help combat the coronavirus.

The Feed our Frontline fund, found by visiting, https://www.somc.org/feed-our-frontline/, allows donators to donate in $10 increments or as much as they’d like with a personalized message to SOMC and its’ staff.

Those wishing to donate to SOMC’s COVID-19 relief fund may do by visiting https://www.somc.org/covid-19-relief-fund/ and selecting a donation amount in $25 increments. These funds will be used to buy protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers and sanitizing items to fight the spread of COVID within the hospital.

Those unable to donate a monetary amount may still leave a message of encouragement for SOMC frontline workers by visiting https://www.somc.org/development/honoracaregiver/. This feature also allows those sending the message to type the name of a caregiver or employee along with their message for it to be passed along accordingly.

Members of the Southern Ohio Medical Center staff receive gift cards and personalized messages from those who’ve donated to help support the frontline workers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_SOMC_Nurse-2.jpg Members of the Southern Ohio Medical Center staff receive gift cards and personalized messages from those who’ve donated to help support the frontline workers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Courtesy of Southern Ohio Medical Center Members of the Southern Ohio Medical Center staff receive gift cards and personalized messages from those who’ve donated to help support the frontline workers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_SOMC_Nurse-1.jpg Members of the Southern Ohio Medical Center staff receive gift cards and personalized messages from those who’ve donated to help support the frontline workers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Courtesy of Southern Ohio Medical Center

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved