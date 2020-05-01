Ohio extends stay-at-home order through May 29

COLUMBUS — A release from the Ohio Department of Health late Thursday night officially extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 29 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As stated in the release, “Accordingly, to avoid an imminent threat with a high probability of widespread exposure to COVID-19 with a significant risk of substantial harm to a large number of people in the general population, including the elderly and people with weakened immune systems and chronic medical conditions, I hereby ORDER all persons are to continue to stay at home or their place of residence unless they are engaged in Essential Activities, Essential Government Functions, or to operate Essential and Unrestricted Businesses and Operations as set forth in this Order. This Order shall remain in full force and effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 29, 2020, unless the Director of the Ohio Department of Health rescinds or modifies this Order at a sooner time and date. To the extent any public official enforcing this Order has questions regarding what services are prohibited under this Order, the Director of Health hereby delegates to local health departments the authority to answer questions in writing and consistent with this order.”

Governor Mike DeWine signaled during his daily news conference on Thursday that an extended stay-at-home order would likely be issued as the state continues its’ efforts into entering phase one of re-opening.

“The stay at home order will be extended with the exceptions,” DeWine said. “When retail opens up that certainly will be a major exception for that. Certainly, it’s an exception in just a few days when manufacturing and other companies are allowed to start back so, it will be extended.”

Businesses such as restaurants, gyms, and salons do not currently have a date set for reopening, although May 1 does begin the period of time for which health care procedures that do not require an overnight hospital stay are again permitted.

Manufacturing, distribution, and construction businesses, as well as general office environments, are permitted to reopen May 4. Companies are asked to have employees work from home if possible.

Retail businesses are scheduled to re-open May 12 with specific guidelines set for safe business practices.

The full order from the Ohio Department of Health can be found by visiting https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/publicorders/Directors-Stay-Safe-Ohio-Order.pdf.

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

