4.1 mil pieces of PPE shipped across Ohio

COLUMBUS —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine shared some good news Wednesday in regards to personal protective equipment.

DeWine announced 4.1 million pieces of PPE had been shipped to county Emergency Management Agencies around the state as the largest shipment going out to date. DeWine said the PPE would be distributed to those on the front lines by their EMA and stated the shipment included a total of half a million N95 masks, 850,000 face shields, 750,000 surgical masks, and 2 million nonmedical gloves.

“There is more coming,” said DeWine.

DeWine said securing the critical equipment was not easy, and stated Ohio was working hard to keep shipments of the necessary equipment to Emergency Management Agencies across the state.

DeWine said Ohio would continue to buy PPE where available but would create its own where needed.

“As we prepare for this reopening, we must make sure we have strong supply chains of PPE so we can continue to fight the virus moving forward,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated nearly $16 million in grant funding made available as part of the CARES act from probation and law enforcement agencies, which can be used to offset costs associated with adapting to COVID-19 protocols. Agencies may apply for up to 12 months of funding through the Office of Criminal Justice Services.

DeWine stated that comments made Tuesday regarding graduation practices caused some confusion, and he sought to make clarifications. DeWine noted that due to the infectiousness of the virus procedures this year must be different. DeWine said that social distance practices must be considered, making mass gatherings not possible at this time.

DeWine stated guidelines had been sent out to local schools with suggestions on how to celebrate graduations abiding by these rules. DeWine said virtual graduations, drive through graduations, and graduation celebrations of 10 people or less were among the suggestions on that list. DeWine reminded that graduation parties could be just as dangerous as holding a graduation ceremony, with potential spread happening between small groups to other small groups.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted stated that wearing a face-covering will be required for those working in Ohio with exceptions for health and safety reasons, like confined spaces and working in extreme heat conditions. Husted stated those individuals or companies qualifying for the exception must provide written explanation upon request.

The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday showed 16,601 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 702 probable cases. The data showed 3,421 hospitalizations and 1,014 ICU admissions from the Coronavirus, with 937 total deaths.

By Ivy Potter

