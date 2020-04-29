8th COVID-19 case confirmed in Scioto County

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments are reporting another positive case and one possible in the same household of COVID-19.

At this time, The health departments ask residents to please refrain from callin.g the health departments for questions regarding the case while they complete their disease investigation and notify relevant individuals. This brings the total of persons with positive test results to eight (8), with four ( 4) recovered, one probable, no hospitalizations and no deaths.

At the time of this release, there are 737 negative and six positive test results received in Scioto County. Persons testing positive range ages from 19 – 53, 6 females and 2 males.

The health department’s infectious disease staff continue to follow established contact tracing guidelines and daily wellness check calls to those isolated.

The health departments remind the public to do your part and stay home.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_COvid-19.jpg