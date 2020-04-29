Primary election results online

The results are in, “unofficially,” or at least most mail-in votes are as Ohio hosted its first-ever mail-in only primary.

Due to the mail-in election schedule, results were not available by press time for the Daily Times. Available election results can be found on our website at www.Portsmouth-DailyTimes.com.

Voters had until April 27 to mail-in ballots in Ohio’s extended primary election. A ballot mailed in must have been postmarked by April 27 to be counted under Ohio law. Ohioans could also drop off completed ballots in the secure drop box at their board of elections until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.

On Monday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that 1,975,806 Ohioans requested a vote-by-mail ballot for the Ohio primary election and 1,458,936 voters had already cast their ballot. In the week since the last reported numbers, there was a 50% increase in votes cast — more than 480,000 ballots.

“In a matter of weeks, we’ve done something that’s taken other states years to do – transform our state into one capable of voting entirely by mail,” said LaRose. “This election looks different, but what isn’t different is that every vote matters and every vote counts.”

In response to reports of serious mail delays last week, Secretary LaRose worked with Ohio’s congressional delegation and spoke with the United States Postal Service’s Deputy Postmaster April 24 about implementing significant improvements that have sped up delivery of election-related mail. While some votes have been cast, ballots that are postmarked April 27 will have until May 8 to reach their destination and be counted due to delays.

On Tuesday, during Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s daily news conference, Secretary of State Frank LaRose shared that his office has seen more than 1.9 million requests for mail-in ballots and received 1.5 million ballots as of Tuesday.

Voters who could not get their ballots postmarked April 27, had a chance to drop off their ballots at a secure drop box at the Board of Elections office Tuesday. LaRose stated many offices saw lines of cars waiting to drop off their ballots.

“This election looks different. Life looks different. Life has changed dramatically in the last few weeks,” LaRose said. “One thing that hasn’t changed, the bedrock principle, is that every voice matters and every vote counts.”

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

