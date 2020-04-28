2020 Primary Election Results

Local and statewide race results from Ohio’s primary election on Tuesday, April 28.
|Democrat President
|Total Scioto County
|Micahel Bennet
|11
Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
|2,286
|Michael R. Bloomberg
|83
|Pete Buttigieg
|35
|Tulsi Gabbard
|14
|Amy Klobuchar
|39
|Deval Patrick
|7
|Bernie Sanders
|496
|Tom Steyer
|22
Elizabeth Warren
Write-ins
89
2
|Total Votes
| 3,084
|Republican President
|Total
|Donald J. Trump
|Democrat 2nd Congressional District
|Total
|Jaime M. Castle
|1,245
|Total Votes
|1,245
|Republican 2nd Congressional District
|Total
|Brad Wenstrup
|2,546
|H. Robert Harris
|373
|Total Votes
|2,919
|Democrat 6th Congressional District
|Total
|Shawna Roberts
|946
|Total Votes
|946
|Republican 6th Congressional District
|Total
|Bill Johnson
|3,537
|Kenneth Morgan
298
|Total Votes
|3,835
|Democrat Ohio Senate 14th District
|Total
|Ryan Ottney
|2,471
|Total Votes
|2,471
|Republican Ohio Senate 14th District
|Total
|Terry A. Johnson
|6,661
|David Uible
|455
|Total Votes
|7,116
|Republican State Representative 90th District
|Total
|Brian Baldridge
|5,858
|Total Votes
5,858
|Republican County Sheriff
|Total 100% Reporting
|John W. Murphy
|3,531
|David Thoroughman
|3,777
|Total Votes
|7,308
|Republican Commissioner
|Total
|Mike Crabtree
|4,538
|Marty V. Donini
|2,655
|Total Votes
|7,193
|Scioto County MRDD Levy
|Total
|For the Tax Levy
|8,387
|Against the Tax Levy
|2,093
|Total Votes
|10,480
Full results for local elections by https://www.boe.ohio.gov/scioto/elecres.html.
