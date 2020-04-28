Posted on by

2020 Primary Election Results


Staff Report

photo

Local and statewide race results from Ohio’s primary election on Tuesday, April 28.

Democrat President Total Scioto County
Micahel Bennet 11

Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

 2,286
Michael R. Bloomberg 83
Pete Buttigieg 35
Tulsi Gabbard 14
Amy Klobuchar 39
Deval Patrick 7
Bernie Sanders 496
Tom Steyer 22

Elizabeth Warren

Write-ins

89

2
Total Votes 3,084
Republican President Total
Donald J. Trump
Democrat 2nd Congressional District Total
Jaime M. Castle 1,245
Total Votes 1,245
Republican 2nd Congressional District Total
Brad Wenstrup 2,546
H. Robert Harris 373
Total Votes 2,919
Democrat 6th Congressional District Total
Shawna Roberts 946
Total Votes 946
Republican 6th Congressional District Total
Bill Johnson 3,537
Kenneth Morgan

298
Total Votes 3,835
Democrat Ohio Senate 14th District Total
Ryan Ottney 2,471
Total Votes 2,471
Republican Ohio Senate 14th District Total
Terry A. Johnson 6,661
David Uible 455
Total Votes 7,116
Republican State Representative 90th District Total
Brian Baldridge 5,858
Total Votes

5,858
Republican County Sheriff Total 100% Reporting
John W. Murphy 3,531
David Thoroughman 3,777
Total Votes 7,308
Republican Commissioner Total
Mike Crabtree 4,538
Marty V. Donini 2,655
Total Votes 7,193
Scioto County MRDD Levy Total
For the Tax Levy 8,387
Against the Tax Levy 2,093
Total Votes 10,480

Full results for local elections by https://www.boe.ohio.gov/scioto/elecres.html.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_4a87a39ce7d1880b22931c07a996abfa_the-primary-election-in-illinois-is-tuesday-march-15-western-_800-600-5.jpeg

