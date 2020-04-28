2020 Primary Election Results

Local and statewide race results from Ohio’s primary election on Tuesday, April 28.

Democrat President Total Scioto County Micahel Bennet 11 Joseph R. Biden, Jr. 2,286 Michael R. Bloomberg 83 Pete Buttigieg 35 Tulsi Gabbard 14 Amy Klobuchar 39 Deval Patrick 7 Bernie Sanders 496 Tom Steyer 22 Elizabeth Warren Write-ins 89 2 Total Votes 3,084

Republican President Total Donald J. Trump

Democrat 2nd Congressional District Total Jaime M. Castle 1,245 Total Votes 1,245

Republican 2nd Congressional District Total Brad Wenstrup 2,546 H. Robert Harris 373 Total Votes 2,919

Democrat 6th Congressional District Total Shawna Roberts 946 Total Votes 946

Republican 6th Congressional District Total Bill Johnson 3,537 Kenneth Morgan 298 Total Votes 3,835

Democrat Ohio Senate 14th District Total Ryan Ottney 2,471 Total Votes 2,471

Republican Ohio Senate 14th District Total Terry A. Johnson 6,661 David Uible 455 Total Votes 7,116

Republican State Representative 90th District Total Brian Baldridge 5,858 Total Votes 5,858

Republican County Sheriff Total 100% Reporting John W. Murphy 3,531 David Thoroughman 3,777 Total Votes 7,308

Republican Commissioner Total Mike Crabtree 4,538 Marty V. Donini 2,655 Total Votes 7,193

Scioto County MRDD Levy Total For the Tax Levy 8,387 Against the Tax Levy 2,093 Total Votes 10,480

Full results for local elections by https://www.boe.ohio.gov/scioto/elecres.html.

