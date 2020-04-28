Health departments confirm 7th COVID-19 case

The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments are reporting another positive case ofCOVID-19.

At this time, The health departments ask residents to please refrain from calling the health departments for questions regarding this case while they complete their disease investigation and notify relevant individuals.

This brings the total of persons with positive test results to seven (7), with four (4) recovered, no hospitalizations and no deaths. This is the first positive case reported since April 18, 2020.

The health department’s infectious disease staff continue to follow established contact tracing guidelines and daily wellness check calls to those isolated.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_COvid-17.jpg