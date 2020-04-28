DeWine: masks not mandated for shoppers

COLUMBUS —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that after hearing public feedback, masks would not be mandated for retail customers.

“it is my responsibility to make some of the hard decisions, but it is also my responsibility to listen,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated adjustments to Ohio’s plan will have to be made as we navigate these times, and stated since his announcements on Monday it has become clear that a mandatory mask requirement for shoppers and those entering retail locations is offensive to some Ohioans.

“I’ve also heard that for some people this is difficult to do,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated that the decision has been made to not require shoppers to wear masks by law, but stated it is still the best practice to ensure safety.

“I’ve heard you and we’re not going to mandate this,” said DeWine. DeWine said those who can are still advised to wear masks for the safety of others.

DeWine stated the individual actions of Ohioans collectively are so much more important than any order put in place by himself or the Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

“We can do this, we can do two things at once. We can reopen business while we stay safe at the same time,” said DeWine.

DeWine said two separate groups have been formed to evaluate what safety precautions will need to take place in order to reopen restaurants and barbershops.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted echoed DeWine’s wishes for a smooth reopening of the state and the importance of having a plan and going through the individual phases.

The Ohio Department of Health on Monday showed 16,128 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 641 probable cases. The data showed 3,340 hospitalizations and 1,004 ICU admissions from the Coronavirus with 799 total deaths.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

