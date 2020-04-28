SCIOTOVILLE — The art show must go on.

Robin Slusher, art teacher at Sciotoville East High School, has come up with a way to continue their school’s annual art show amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The yearly event which typically allows students to showcase their art work in-person and, if someone in the community is interested, sell their work for a cash profit, cannot occur on its’ normal standards during the 2019-20 school year.

“I’ve always had an art show in the past. We give 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes in each category and we also give each student the chance to sell their art work, or if they want to keep it,” Slusher said. “When the community comes in, they can see what price is listed and if they want to buy it, they can do so.”

Instead, East students’ artwork will be put on display virtually — through the East HS Facebook page — as students will still earn the opportunity to sell their work to benefit themselves.

As planning for the school art show is a months-long task, many East students’ projects had already been completed when Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stated last week that K-12 schools would not return to in-person classes during the ‘19-20 school year.

“I contacted the school and asked if there would be anyway that I’d be allowed to do it, because I’d have to go back into the school and take pictures of all the art work they’ve already done so far, when we were in class,” Slusher said. “The school’s always really supportive and told me yes, we could do it.”

After receiving approval from the East High School administration, Slusher took to Facebook to spread the word regarding this year’s virtual art show which will begin in the coming weeks, near the middle of May.

Community members, parents, and students will vote for their favorite pieces in each category during the show on the ‘East High School. Sciotoville, OH’ Facebook page. Normally, Slusher would ask three teachers to help judge, but instead decided that this year’s show would be best served with more community involvement across the board.

“Everyone’s excited about the idea of the virtual show, I know my students are really excited. They were really bummed out when they didn’t think they could have it,” Slusher said. “I wanted to do something to excite them, I still want their art work to be shown off because they’ve done a great job.”

In addition to showcasing their work across the social media landscape, students will indeed be eligible for first, second, and third place cash prizes for each category of this year’s show — a sentiment Slusher said is to try and help make the most out of an unfortunate situation for her students.

“I feel like it’s important for them to feel appreciated, knowing that they worked hard, and all the money going to them,” Slusher said. “I don’t want the art department or anyone else to take away from what they earned.”

Donations for prizes in the East High School virtual art show can be made to Robin Slusher via Venmo (robin-slusher-1). Checks can be mailed to Sciotoville East High School located at 224 Marshall Avenue., Sciotoville, Ohio. A start date for the Sciotoville East virtual art show will be announced on the ‘East High School. Sciotoville, OH’ Facebook page in the coming weeks.

A student at Sciotoville East High School showcases her work during a previously held art show for Tartan students. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_East-HS-virtual-Art-show-_-2.jpg A student at Sciotoville East High School showcases her work during a previously held art show for Tartan students. Submitted photos Students at Sciotoville East work on their projects for their annual art show during the school year. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_East-HS-virtual-art-show-_-1.jpg Students at Sciotoville East work on their projects for their annual art show during the school year. Submitted photos

Slusher, East planning virtual art show

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

