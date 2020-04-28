Commissioners concerned for small businesses

The Scioto County Commissioners met on Tuesday for their regular meeting, following their altered schedule due to COVID-19.

Commissioner Bryan Davis stated that there is currently an open investigation with the State Auditor regarding the Scioto County Sheriff’s vehicles in storage.

“We have not received any information in regards to where that investigation is,” said Davis. “We’re in a tough spot right with these vehicles that have been put here by the sheriff because we need to get rid of them.”

Davis stated the Auditor has not yet commented on where the investigation is or whether or not they need to see the vehicles. “We’re making a decision here soon as to how we’re going to move forward on that,” said Davis.

Regarding Governor DeWine’s plan for beginning to reopen on May 1, Commissioner Davis stated some parts of the plan remain unclear but assured that businesses that would be allowed to open locally were preparing.

Davis noted that a lack of PPE was still a concern, and acknowledged that many small businesses within the county were struggling financially during this time.

Davis stated there was a struggle between the executive and legislative branch in Columbus, and stated he believed it was unfair for smaller businesses to be forced to remain closed while there larger competitors are permitted to open.

Davis stated sound decisions needed to be made at the state level to allow businesses to open in a safe way, in order to keep these businesses from closing for good.

In other matters of business, commissioners accepted the February 2020 electronic monitoring house arrest invoice from Portsmouth Municipal Court, approved a 2020 Marine Patrol Agreement between Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Scioto County Sheriff, and adopted a resolution authorizing the Scioto County Sheriff to enter into a sub-recipient grant agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

