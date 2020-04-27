As has been said many times during this time of the pandemic, the Scioto County community has grabbed onto a very special project for their local seniors who were supposed to be planning on graduation, prom, sports, academic recognition and other activities, to make them feel just a little bit better.

There is now a Scioto County Adopt a Senior 2020 set up on Facebook. Still, the original idea came from Angela Porter from Ozark, Missouri, who is a special education paraprofessional at Ozark Schools. She wanted to come up with something to brighten her senior daughter’s days. Porter stated in an article in Real Simple.com,

“These kids are missing out on a lot, and their memories will forever be what happens now, I was just thinking about what could be done to help with that. Sometimes having an outside source praising them is a big deal and makes a bigger impact.”

Porter then came up with a plan to start a Facebook group, dubbed Adopt a Senior 2020, to match high school seniors with people who were willing to surprise them with a heartfelt letter or a special gift that they’d like. The group ramped up quickly and what she started as a local group for Ozark High School seniors on April 3, has swiftly grown to nearly 30,000 members, celebrating both high school and college seniors from around the globe.

Porter first set it up with this idea: Seniors (or the people who love them) can fill out a questionnaire with some of their hobbies, plans, and favorite snacks to help inspire the person who wants to adopt them, and the people who select them can offer whatever they like. She said after it started that some seniors have been surprised with gifts like handmade quilts, baskets filled with their favorite snacks, and heartfelt notes.

Scioto County people have jumped right on this idea. They have been using Scioto County Adopt a Senior to list their seniors up and then posting photos after the senior has received their gifts. There have been such a variety of gifts, it may be a basket, a bucket, or other types of containers. These gifts have all been decorated in so many wonderful ways and if that is not enough, the items that have been seen in these are things like snacks, candy, cakes, gift cards, things the senior is interested in, and so many other ideas.

When these seniors receive their gifts, most of their parents have been posting the thank-yous and photos of their seniors with their gifts. This not only gives these seniors something unusual but is also teaching them about thanking people when they give something to them, which has sometimes been neglected lately. This is all done safely where the senior receives their gift at their home with their family and by people who know them.

Andy Crank, a senior at Minford High School displaying his Adopt a Senior gift. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_ACrank1.jpg Andy Crank, a senior at Minford High School displaying his Adopt a Senior gift. Courtesy Photos Marty Smith, senior at West Portsmouth, showing off his Adopt a Senior Basket that he received. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_Marty-Smith1.jpg Marty Smith, senior at West Portsmouth, showing off his Adopt a Senior Basket that he received. Courtesy Photos Jacob Wright, a senior at Bloom-Vernon High School with his Adopt a Senior gift. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_Wright1.jpg Jacob Wright, a senior at Bloom-Vernon High School with his Adopt a Senior gift. Courtesy Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights