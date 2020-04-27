‘Movies by Moonlight’ begins Friday

PORTSMOUTH — Tired of sitting in your house during this excellent springtime weather?

So are Friends of Portsmouth.

In cooperation with LifePoint Church, FOP will be hosting their first ‘Movies by Moonlight’ event of the 2020 calendar year Friday, May 1 at Shawnee State University’s soccer field — an opportunity for local citizens to enjoy the outdoor activity while also adhering to federal social distancing guidelines.

“We were trying to think of things we could do with staying in the state and federal guidelines,” Bryan Smith, assistant director of Friends of Portsmouth, said. “Last year early spring and summer, Friends tried to do movie nights like these but a lot of them were canceled due to rain. There’s supposed to be no rain this Friday, knock on wood.”

Disney and Pixar’s Onward (2020), which opened in theaters March 6, 2020, and earned $61 million at the box office, will be the first film in this year’s installment of Movies by Moonlight, a free to the public tradition Friends of Portsmouth are hoping to continue on a monthly or every other week basis.

“We thought it would be cool to get people out, find some bit of normalcy,” Smith said. “Our plan is to make this a reoccurring thing every month at least, if not every couple of weeks.”

While continuing to adhere to federal social distancing guidelines, Friends of Portsmouth stated that attendees may bring lawn chairs to sit in outside during Friday’s feature presentation as one of their listed options viewing enjoyment.

FOP listed on their Facebook event the following ways to get to the SSU parking lot and how patrons can plan to enjoy the show.

From the post, “ How do I get there?

There are two entrances to the parking lot next to the soccer field on Shawnee State’s campus.

1. Via Front Street on the south side of the campus

2. The Second + Waller Street Entrance

>> How can you safely attend + enjoy?!

The movie will be projected in the parking lot for all to enjoy.

1. Stay in your car.

2. Sit in the bed of your truck.

3. Unfold some lounge chairs near your car.

4. And of course, bring your favorite movie snacks + drinks!

***We ask that you abide by the strict guidelines issued by the State of Ohio for social distancing by maintaining at least 6ft apart.”

The soccer field parking lot at Shawnee State University will host Friends Portsmouth’s first ‘Movies by Moonlight’ event of the 2020 calendar year Friday, May 1 as citizens continue adhering to federal social distancing guidelines. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_IMG_7758.jpg The soccer field parking lot at Shawnee State University will host Friends Portsmouth’s first ‘Movies by Moonlight’ event of the 2020 calendar year Friday, May 1 as citizens continue adhering to federal social distancing guidelines. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved