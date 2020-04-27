Sciotoville man charged with assault of convience store clerk

PORTSMOUTH — On Saturday Portsmouth Police Officers responded to First Stop, located at 500 Harding Ave. in Sciotoville in reference to a disturbance. Officers spoke with the clerk who stated a female came into the store to purchase tobacco and produced an ID belonging to a male.

The clerk stated the female eventually returned with her own ID, but was very rude and was refused sale and was asked to leave. The female left the store, and a male came into the store. The clerk stated the male was cursing and making threats. He was asked to leave the store, but refused and instead walked to the store’s counter and knocked over a metal bag holder which struck the clerk in the stomach.

The clerk stated when the object hit her it took her breath and her stomach was sore. The male left the store and stood in the parking lot. The clerk stated she was afraid the male would attempt to reenter the store and hurt her, so she grabbed a crowbar and locked the door until police arrived. Before police arrived, the male left in a white dodge car with an Ohio license plate. The clerk identified the male as Karl Meincke, 35.

Police reviewed security footage and confirmed that the incident took place as the clerk stated, with the suspect knocking the object off the counter that hit her. Police showed the clerk a BMV photo of Meincke, and she confirmed him to be the suspect.

Officers went to 1212 Bonser Ave. and made contact with Meincke. Meincke was placed under arrest for assault and transported to the Portsmouth Police Department to be fingerprinted prior to arrest. Meincke was advised of his Miranda Rights, which he stated he understood and waived. Meincke told officers he had went into the store to file a complaint with the manager because the clerk was rude to his wife. Meincke stated he asked the clerk to call the store manager, to which she stated she was currently on the phone with her.

Meincke stated he asked if the manager would be coming in, to which the clerk stated that she would be leaving work at 1:30 p.m. and would fight both Meincke and his girlfriend in the parking lot. Meincke stated he then lost his temper and shoved the bag holder into the clerk. He stated he then went to the parking lot to wait for the manager to arrive. Meincke stated the clerk came outside producing a crowbar, and when she realized he was not threatened by the weapon she returned inside and locked the door. Meincke stated he then got into his car and left.

Meincke was advised that he was banned from all Firststop property and could be charged with criminal trespass should he be caught on the property.

Meincke was transported from Portsmouth Police Department to the Scioto County Jail on charges of assault.

