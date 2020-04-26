Young lady sewing for the cause

MINFORD — It may not be a company or a large quantity, but MaKayla Bussler is doing something to help during this time.

Bussler began making headbands with buttons for health care workers or others who are having to wear masks so much of the time. She only started making these headbands early in April.

Bussler learned how to sew when she was younger, and her grandmother helped her. She said that mostly she just picked it up herself through the years. She also said that she didn’t like to sew until she started making the headbands.

The purpose of the headbands Bussler makes is to hold the straps of masks, instead of the person’s ears. During the pandemic, many have seen the photos of what the straps are doing to health care workers. Bussler, whose sister is a vet tech, said she was complaining about how her ears were hurting because of the masks and Bussler started thinking that she had a lot of the LulaRoe type pants and figured she could use them and come up with a way to help alleviate the problem.

Bussler then began searching the internet to find a pattern for a headband and found an easy one, and she couldn’t believe how easy it was, so she thought she could keep doing this. She said that she places the buttons right where the headband would be above or just right behind the ear.

Bussler is not making the headbands for profit, but mainly out of the kindness of her heart, any health care workers who want one do not have to pay her at all. She has been using a lot of LulaRoe type pants she had and that people have donated to her. She said that she also had bought material of solid colors for people who want them.

Bussler shared she has been given donations from people who want to help. For non-health care workers, she has been taking just a minimal amount to help with the purchase of material. Bussler said, “I don’t make the health care workers pay. I think they have done enough they deserve to have that relief for free, they shouldn’t have for something so small.”

Bussler said that she can make about 20 headbands out of a yard of material and that that is not bad. She said that she has bought black, red, white and gray, but she said a lot of people don’t care. They want something for their ears. She has had a couple of people ask for them without buttons also.

Bussler has made around 100 or so at this time. She usually works most of the time, but with the pandemic, she is out of her second job, which she said gives her time do make the headbands. Bussler has an array of styles and colors, including multicolor and plain. Bussler may have another reason to make them that may not be helping the frontline but helping people still.

Bussler is someone who is used to helping people as she is a member of the Army National Guard and has been for five years, but she has not had any drill time right now, which she said she does one weekend a month.

On Bussler’s Facebook page, it states, ‘If anyone has any old LulaRoe leggings they are looking to get rid of, PM me. They’re perfect for making the headbands I’m making. She also has a way to donate to her cause and she also has an ETSY account: CustomsByMakayla on ETSY.

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

