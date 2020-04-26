Everyday heroes: healthcare workers

Along the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, healthcare workers are putting in long hours and risking exposure themselves to do their best in aiding those suffering from the virus, and those in need of routine medical care.

Hannah Wolfenbarger is a registered nurse at Southern Ohio Medical Center’s rehab care unit.

Wolfenbarger said that since the Coronavirus arrived in the United States, and then locally, she has seen huge changes in her average workday.

“Being more prepared and coming together as a team, understanding the importance of personal protective equipment and how important it truly is to stop the spread of germs,” said Wolfenbarger.

Wolfenbarger said someone was working so closely with the virus she takes precautions whenever she can. “Definitely using face masks, shields goggles, washing hands and using hand sanitizer while at work. Coming home, I always undress pout of scrubs as soon as I get home and take a hot shower before coming in contact with anyone,” said Wolfenbarger.

Wolfenbarger said that her biggest concerns are the safety and wellbeing of others. “My biggest concerns is keeping my family and our community safe and healthy,” said Wolfenbarger.

Kaela Shirey works as a Medical Assistant at Kings Daughters.

Like Wolfenbarger, Shirey has experienced many changes in her workplace.

“We are not allowing patients to come into the office, instead we are currently doing telehealth visits unless it’s necessary for the patient to come in. It has cut our hours back, but yet we have more work now than before due to almost our whole office being furloughed,” said Shirey.

Shirey stated that she is practicing social distancing at work, and wearing masks. “We don’t have proper PPE to be able to take correct precautions,” said Shirey.

Shirey stated her biggest concern in regards to COVID-19 was taking the virus home with her to her children.

As Ohio prepares to open back up in phases beginning on May 1, healthcare workers will continue to combat this virus head-on. Do your part to keep them safe, as well as yourself, by practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and frequently disinfecting surfaces.

