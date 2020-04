Residents were shaken up Saturday, as an earthquake reportedly hit Portsmouth.

According to The U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake occurred Saturday around 6:30 a.m.

The USGS reports the earthquake took place near the coordinates of 38.756°N 82.984°W, which is near SOMC and at 10 miles in depth.

At this time there or no reports of significant damage.

