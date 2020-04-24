DeWine announces extension of foster care for ages 18-21

COLUMBUS —Beginning Friday’s press conference on a positive note, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state would cover costs for the more than 200 children who would be turning 18 and aging out of foster care to remain in foster care while the pandemic persists.

“For many of these young people there future looks uncertain due to COVID-19, whether their plan as to begin a career or seek higher education,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated that this program will provide a safety net for these young people, and added that the same benefits would apply to those in the BRIDGES program of foster care, which provides assistance to those ages 18-21. DeWine stated those turning 21 would be allowed to remain in the program, should they choose to. DeWine stated these changes will ensure that no child will leave foster care without a safe place to call home.

Governor DeWine stated that yesterday’s conference gave some important information from Dr. Mark Weir regarding the science behind taking precautions to avoid spread of COVID-19, and stated there were a couple other components necessary to get Ohio reopened. According to DeWine, testing and tracing are important components. DeWine stated a shortage of swabs and reagent in regards to testing has been a huge problem within the state and in other areas across the country. DeWine stated with the help of former Ohio Governor’s Celeste and Taft an agreement has been made with Thermo Fisher, who earlier this week had a new reagent approved by the FDA, which will sustainability increase the availability of testing.

DeWine stated through the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance ROE Dental Laboratory in Cleveland will manufacture one million swabs to be used for COVID-19 testing. DeWine said testing capabilities will increase more and more in the upcoming weeks.

DeWine stated that contact tracing is another tool to be used against COVID-19, and announced that the state had partnered with Partners in Health, a world-renowned organization that works to protect communities, which will be brought into the state and assist with tracing the virus.

Numbers from the Ohio Department of Health on Friday showed 15,169 total cases of Coronavirus, 3,053 hospitalizations and 920 ICU admissions. As of Friday, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ohio was 690.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

