KY expands voting by mail

FRANKFORT — Taking into consideration a recommendation letter from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams regarding the upcoming primary, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order on Friday which outlined procedures for the upcoming 2020 primary election set for June. The order highlighted an expansion of absentee mail-in voting, and preparations for a limited amount of direct voting.

“All Kentuckians should utilize absentee voting by mail for the June 23, 2020, primary election if they are able to do so,” read the order. “The State Board of Election shall promulgate emergency regulations to provide for such expanded absentee voting by mail. The State Board of Elections shall, among other changes, create a secure online portal that will allow voters to request that the absentee ballot be mailed to them. The State Board of Elections shall send a postcard to each registered voter informing voters of the ability, and the process, to vote absentee b mail in the June 23, 2020, primary election.”

The order included a set of steps that will be in place when direct voting is necessary, including permitting in-person absentee voting to begin on June 8 and directing clerks to prioritize voters by appointment. The order stated that personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitization tools will be issued to clerks and poll workers and advised county clerks to implement procedures that would limit person to person contact, such as drive-through voting.

“The State Board of Elections shall promulgate such additional emergency regulations as are necessary to ensure that Kentuckians can safely exercise their right to vote in the June 23, 2020, primary election, while protecting the safety of Kentucky’s county clerks and polls workers,” read the order.

Governor Beshear signed the order into effect on Friday, April 24.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved