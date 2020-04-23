DeWine clarifies state of Ohio’s healthcare systems

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine began Thursday’s press conference by clarifying statements made the day prior regarding elective surgery.

DeWine stated that the state is asking Doctors and medical professionals to contact patients and evaluate if the procedure is necessary and worth the risk of potential COVID-19 exposure. DeWine said medical emergencies should always be brought immediately to the attention of healthcare providers and clarified that Ohio was not yet ready for the entire healthcare system just yet.

“I’m anxious to get to that point. I’ve asked these doctors to get back to me very quickly with a plan where we can outline exactly what will take place before we can fully move forward with health care,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated the goal was to remove the government from this situation as quickly as possible but stated the lack of personal protective equipment was still a concern.

With Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton not present for the conference, Mark Weir Assistant Professor with the College of Public Health at the Ohio State University gave a presentation remotely regarding the importance of taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 as we prepare to live with the virus for an unknown amount of time.

Governor Mike Dewine stated that the plan for reopening Ohio is not yet ready to be released. DeWine stated that the plan must be perfect and said that assessments must be made as the virus changes to ensure that Ohio is successful and safe as it reopens.

The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday showed 14,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 552 probable cases. The data showed 2,960 hospitalizations and 900 ICU admissions from the Coronavirus and 656 total deaths.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

