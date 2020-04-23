3 of 6 confirmed cases recover from COVID-19 in Scioto County

Portsmouth City Health Department and Scioto County Health Department released information on the COVID-19 Pandemic in Scioto County Thursday

At the time of the release, there were 633 negative and six positive test results received in Scioto County. Persons testing positive range ages from 19 – 53, four females and two males.

Three of the persons testing positive have recovered. There are no probable cases at this time.

The Health Department’s infectious disease staff continue to follow established contact tracing guidelines and daily wellness check calls to those isolated.

The health departments remind the public to do their part and stay home.

