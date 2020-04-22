New Boston voices concern over a tentative Police raise

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Village Council held its second meeting for the month of April, once again through a virtual meeting, with all members in attendance.

Mayor Junior Williams spoke of the many venues he has been in contact with to speak about the Coronavirus and even mentioned the Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. He said that the main concern He also stated that he had met with his department heads and that they’re fully equipped with sufficient PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) in the departments.

During this time the council hears comments that are posted on Facebook from the public and there appeared to be a great amount of concern on the Village of New Boston Council’s not mentioning a raise for the fire department. Councilman Ryan Ottney stated at this time that they had 20 comments on the Facebook page, these comments were on the council’s discussion on pay raise for the police department and not the fire department and Ottney said that they were almost all about making sure the fire department get the raise also.

Mayor Williams said that the Ordinance that they were having a second reading on during this meeting, was just aa second reading and that he truly no intention to leave the fire department out of any raise, and that there is no passage for the evening. He said there was a concern about the shortage of officers and being able to recruit and retain police officers and he certainly understood the frustration, but no one will be left out. He also said that no one had mentioned the service department, but that they too are on-demand every day and do well and he does not want to forget those folks. The mayor added that the intention was to repair the problems in the police department and then move on to the fire department.

Mayor Williams spoke again about how he hopes that the offices can soon be opened back up. Legal Counsel, Attorney Justin Blume had no report. Police Steve Goins had a letter of recommendation to appoint police officer, Trevor McKenzie to a permanent position as he had fulfilled his one year probation. Councilman Jon Mills made a motion to accept and Councilman Ottney seconded that motion with all in favor. Along with this recommendation, there was a recommendation to place police officer Damon Curoso as a permanent Sargeant, Councilman Dan Fetty made the motion and Councilman Mills seconded that motion with all in favor. It was also noted that there will be an accommodation for police officer Landan Hutchinson as on his first day, he was able to lead a pursuit that led to the capture of a man with a stolen Papa John’s vehicle.

The Village clerk, Lana Loper read the following Ordinances and Resolutions:

Second Reading -Ordinance 11-2020 An ordinance establishing a “Village Master Pay Ordinance” and repealing Ordinance No. 1-2020. Councilman Ottney again said they he wanted to say that they (the council) didn’t want the Fire Department and others to feel unappreciated or heard. He then apologized if they had given them that feeling and that they are valued for putting their lives on the line every day. He then asked the mayor if they could include the fire in this too. He also stated that the mayor should be the highest-paid of the village and that was not so either. Finally, Councilman Ottney made a motion to accept the second reading and Councilman Ralph Imes, seconded it and it passed with Councilman Mills voting nay. Councilman Ottney wanted to reiterate that he hopes that there will be a Finance meeting before the next meeting and Councilman Mills stated that he would look at the calendar and schedule one.

Third Reading-Ordinance 10-2020 An Ordinance establishing additional paid holidays for village employees. Councilman Mills made a motion and Councilman Fetty seconded with all in favor.

Resolution 8-2020 A resolution authorizing the Village Administrator to enter into a project… and the U.S. Department of Agriculture and declaring an emergency. Mayor Williams states the collapsed flood wall on Lakeshore drive we have been awarded money that could come close to $300,000 and that along with another one that will meet the difference will probably be covered completely. Councilman Fetty made a motion to suspend the rules and Councilman Imes seconded this with all in favor. Councilman Mills made a motion to adopt and Councilman Greg Meehan seconded with all in favor and it was passed.

Resolution 9-2020 A resolution declaring the necessity to levy a tax in excess of the ten-mill limitation and declaring an emergency. The mayor stated that this is only a renewal, not a new tax that will be on the November Ballot. A motion to suspend the rules was made by Councilman Mills and seconded by Councilman Meehan, then a motion to adopt was make by Councilman Mills and seconded by Councilman Imes.

In the new business, it was again discussed the pay raise mentioned beforehand and also how they will be able to pay these increases. Plus Councilman Meehan wanted to discuss the differences in the hours worked and overtime comparison for the fire department as compared to the police department. The mayor along with Fire Chief Chris Davis discussed the confusion with these hours and that they did get overtime, but it was different.

After a brief discussion on this again, Councilman Mills said that for this pay raise that he wanted everyone taken care of and would as the Finance chair, be working on that and he spoke on how sorry he was for the senior class of New Boston, them not getting to go back to school. The meeting was adjourned.

New Boston has concerns over the pay raise for the police department and not the fire department at this meeting. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/04/web1_nb2.jpg New Boston has concerns over the pay raise for the police department and not the fire department at this meeting. Courtesy Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 @ 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

@ 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights