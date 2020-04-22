Medical procedures and operations to resume in Ohio

COLUMBUS —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine began Wednesday’s news conference by recognizing Earth Day and playing a video containing a message from Lori Stephenson, Director Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, regarding the 50th anniversary of the holiday.

DeWine announced that he received notification from the Ohio Department of Youth Services Director, stating that they now have their first positive COVID-19 case among their juvenile population.

“The youth started showing symptoms Monday evening and was immediately isolated,” said DeWine. “These living units do not intermingle, but all juveniles in the infected individual’s unit are being monitored for symptoms.”

DeWine stated contract tracing has already started, with activity at these locations already limited.

DeWine stated that the order from Dr. Amy Acton postponing elective surgery was done in effect to ensure hospital space for COVID-19 patients amid the pandemic. DeWine stated that notification that some essential surgery surgeries being postponed across the state, which was not the original intention of the order was concerning and announced that a new order would allow for surgeries to resume where appropriate.

“We have prevented the massive spike in cases that we feared. Now we must begin the multiphase process of reopening. My first concerns are the patients that have had procedures and operations delayed. They have been waiting. It’s time for them to catch up. It’s important that their doctors and hospitals reach out to them,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated he was asking health care providers in hospitals and outpatient surgery centers to reassess procedures that were postponed and speak with their patients to determine if the procedure needs to take place.

DeWine stated that medical professionals are being asked to review procedures and surgery with the patient in light of health conditions and quality of life to determine if now is an appropriate time to proceed.

DeWine said patients must be made aware of their risk of contracting COVID-19 and that impact during postoperative recovery.

DeWine said this process would rely on clinical knowledge and responsible decisions to get back on track.

DeWine stated doctors’ offices and dentists’ offices are also in the process of reopening with more announcements to come at a later date.

Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton stated Monday that there were 13,609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state, with 2,882 hospital admissions and 584 deaths.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved