King’s Daughters primary care, drive-through lab testing, and Coumadin clinic hours during COVID-19 pandemic

ASHLAND, Ky. — King’s Daughter’s primary care offices have adjusted their hours during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the changes involve reducing evening hours. A list is below.
Also, telehealth visits are available for many specialties. To learn more and request a telehealth appointment, please call our Care 24/7 line at (606) 408-8999.
Primary Care locations
· Burlington Family Care Center – 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
· Catlettsburg Family Care Center – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday
· Cedar Knoll Family Care Center – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
· Flatwoods Family Care Center – 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
· Grayson Family Care Center – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
· Ironton Family Care Center – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday
· Olive Hill Family Care Center – Office closed; virtual and telephone visits available only
· Portsmouth Family Care Center – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday
· Prestonsburg Family Care Center – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday
· Sandy Hook Family Care Center – Office closed; virtual and telephone visits available only
· Wheelersburg Family Care Center – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday
· Central Avenue Primary Care – Office closed; virtual and telephone visits available only
· KDMS Provaznik Family Medicine – Office closed
· Flatwoods Medical Specialties – 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 8 a.m. to 12 noon Friday
· Jackson Medical Specialties – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday
· Detherage Family Practice – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday
· Portsmouth Internal Medicine – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday
· Ashland Pediatrics – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday
· Cedar Knoll Pediatrics – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
Outpatient lab testing
Outpatient lab testing is available at our Family Care Centers during their hours of operation. Testing is also available at the following locations:
· Outpatient lab: 6 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Enter through Parkview Patient Tower 2 entrance
· Center for Advanced Imaging: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
· KDMC Ohio outpatient lab: 6 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday
Drive-thru blood draw clinics are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following locations:
· Central Medical Plaza
· 29th Street Medical Center
· King’s Daughters Kinneys Lane, Portsmouth
· KDMS Flatwoods
· KDMS Grayson
· KDMS Prestonsburg
Coumadin Clinics visits
Coumadin Clinic drive-thru testing is available at the following locations:
· King’s Daughters main campus – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
· King’s Daughters Ohio – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays
Coumadin Clinic virtual visits from your computer or smart device are also available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on varying days from the following locations:
· Grayson FCC – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
· Prestonsburg FCC –Tuesday and Friday
· King’s Daughters Louisa – Mondays
· King’s Daughters Kinneys Lane – Wednesday and Thursday
· Ironton FCC – Wednesday and Thursday
· Burlington FCC – Wednesday and Thursday
· Wheelersburg FCC – Wednesday and Thursday