King’s Daughters primary care, drive-through lab testing, and Coumadin clinic hours during COVID-19 pandemic

ASHLAND, Ky. — King’s Daughter’s primary care offices have adjusted their hours during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the changes involve reducing evening hours. A list is below.

Also, telehealth visits are available for many specialties. To learn more and request a telehealth appointment, please call our Care 24/7 line at (606) 408-8999.

Primary Care locations

· Burlington Family Care Center – 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

· Catlettsburg Family Care Center – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday

· Cedar Knoll Family Care Center – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

· Flatwoods Family Care Center – 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

· Grayson Family Care Center – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

· Ironton Family Care Center – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday

· Olive Hill Family Care Center – Office closed; virtual and telephone visits available only

· Portsmouth Family Care Center – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday

· Prestonsburg Family Care Center – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday

· Sandy Hook Family Care Center – Office closed; virtual and telephone visits available only

· Wheelersburg Family Care Center – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday

· Central Avenue Primary Care – Office closed; virtual and telephone visits available only

· KDMS Provaznik Family Medicine – Office closed

· Flatwoods Medical Specialties – 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 8 a.m. to 12 noon Friday

· Jackson Medical Specialties – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday

· Detherage Family Practice – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday

· Portsmouth Internal Medicine – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday

· Ashland Pediatrics – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday

· Cedar Knoll Pediatrics – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

Outpatient lab testing

Outpatient lab testing is available at our Family Care Centers during their hours of operation. Testing is also available at the following locations:

· Outpatient lab: 6 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Enter through Parkview Patient Tower 2 entrance

· Center for Advanced Imaging: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

· KDMC Ohio outpatient lab: 6 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday

Drive-thru blood draw clinics are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following locations:

· Central Medical Plaza

· 29th Street Medical Center

· King’s Daughters Kinneys Lane, Portsmouth

· KDMS Flatwoods

· KDMS Grayson

· KDMS Prestonsburg

Coumadin Clinics visits

Coumadin Clinic drive-thru testing is available at the following locations:

· King’s Daughters main campus – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

· King’s Daughters Ohio – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays

Coumadin Clinic virtual visits from your computer or smart device are also available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on varying days from the following locations:

· Grayson FCC – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

· Prestonsburg FCC –Tuesday and Friday

· King’s Daughters Louisa – Mondays

· King’s Daughters Kinneys Lane – Wednesday and Thursday

· Ironton FCC – Wednesday and Thursday

· Burlington FCC – Wednesday and Thursday

· Wheelersburg FCC – Wednesday and Thursday