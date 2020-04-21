Lack of reagent keeping Scioto County from rapid COVID testing

PORTSMOUTH-The Scioto County Commissioners met Tuesday for their regularly scheduled meeting and was joined once again by Scioto County Emergency Management Deputy Director Larry Mullins.

Mullins stated that he, along with many other officials in the county, is still not satisfied with the levels of COVID-19 testing.

“Primary testing is being done by Southern Ohio Medical Center and also King’s Daughters, and even though they have the machinery that could turn out test results in 45 minutes they don’t have the reagent,” said Mullins. Mullins stated the reagent interacts with a patient’s blood to see if the virus is present. According to Mullins, SOMC alone has over 50 of these machines already, but little to no test kits.

“Until we really get food testing we won’t have good numbers,” said Mullins.

Mullins, along with Commissioner Davis, stressed that officials locally were having conversations with those as the state and federal level to inform them of the issues they are continuing to see within the county.

Mullins stated that the reagent, unfortunately, comes from China. Davis stated that this was a perfect example of why the United States needs to eliminate dependence from other countries.

Mullins stated that while the state prepares to reopen Scioto County EMA continues to identify, respond to, and monitor COVID-19 hotspots in the area along with healthcare partners with a focus on long term care facilities and inmate populations. “Behind the scenes, there is a lot of preparations being done to ensure these populations are ready,” said Mullins.

In other matters of business, commissioners adopted resolutions authorizing Scioto County Engineer Darren Lebrun to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement/ Local Transportation Improvement Programs and good execute contracts as required for 2020 highway improvements, as well as 2020 joint projects.

