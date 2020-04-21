NBPD officer catches stolen car suspect on first day

NEW BOSTON — On Monday at 11:50 a.m., NBPD Officers responded to Papa John’s Pizza on a call where one of their delivery drivers had their car stolen out front of the business where the car was running with the keys in it.

By working together with Papa John’s employees NBPD was able to track the stolen vehicle. On request by NBPD, the Scioto County Sheriff Office and the Highway State Patrol assisted NBPD Officers in trying to find the vehicle as it was being tracked throughout the county for more than an hour.

NBPD Officers were able to find the vehicle at a Kulp Road residence in Scioto County and when Officers approached the stolen car, the suspect driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to run into the woods. NBPD Officer Landon Hutchinson was able to chase the suspect down and take him into custody with assistance from NBPD Capt. Deerfield.

Arrested was a Shannon Johnston age 41 from Ross County, Ohio. Johnston has a long criminal history of arrests. Officers were able to recover the victim’s vehicle with no damage and the victim had left his wallet in the vehicle with tip money and the wallet and money were recovered and given back to the victim.

Monday was NBPD Officer Hutchinson’s first day on the job as a police officer. Good job Officer Hutchinson and thanks to the Highway Patrol State Troopers and the Sheriff’s Office Deputies for their assistance too.

