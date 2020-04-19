Ohio Highway Patrol investigating fatal ATV crash

LUCASVILLE –On Saturday, April 18th at 07:51 pm, the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single ATV crash on Rarden Bear Creek Road near McCallRoad.

Zachary M. Bender, 31, of Lucasville, was driving the ATV on Rarden Bear Creek Road. While traveling west he drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, went airborne and was ejected from the ATV.

As a result of the crash, Mr. Bender received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services. His passenger, Patrick D. Cotton, 28, of Minford was also ejected and received serious injuries. He was flown from the scene by MedFlight to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, WV.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Scioto Squad 2 and Morgan Township Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation at this time

